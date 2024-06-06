U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Juwon Williams, 586th Flight Test Squadron munitions systems noncommissioned officer in charge, unveils the name of the incoming 586th FLTS commander on a T-38 Talon during a change of command at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 7, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a formal and symbolic event that allows units to witness the transfer of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
This work, 586th Flight Test Squadron change of command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
