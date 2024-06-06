Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    586th Flight Test Squadron change of command [Image 4 of 4]

    586th Flight Test Squadron change of command

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Juwon Williams, 586th Flight Test Squadron munitions systems noncommissioned officer in charge, unveils the name of the incoming 586th FLTS commander on a T-38 Talon during a change of command at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 7, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a formal and symbolic event that allows units to witness the transfer of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 16:11
    Photo ID: 8458879
    VIRIN: 240607-F-WJ136-1009
    Resolution: 5685x3782
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 586th Flight Test Squadron change of command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    586th Flight Test Squadron change of command
    586th Flight Test Squadron change of command
    586th Flight Test Squadron change of command
    586th Flight Test Squadron change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    change of command
    586th Flight Test Squadron
    586th FLTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT