586th Flight Test Squadron change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Karl Seekamp, 704th Test Group commander, left, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sean Siddiqui, 586th Flight Test Squadron outgoing commander during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 7, 2024. Siddiqui distinguished himself as the 586th FLTS commander in outstanding service to the U.S. Air Force and Holloman AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

