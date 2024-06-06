586th Flight Test Squadron change of command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy Philips, right, assumes command of the 586th Flight Test Squadron from U.S. Air Force Col. Karl Seekamp, 704th Test Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 7, 2024. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

