U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sean Siddiqui, right, relinquishes command of the 586th Flight Test Squadron to U.S. Air Force Col. Karl Seekamp, 704th Test Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 7, 2024. Siqqidqui was the commander of the 586th FLTS from July 2022 to June 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 16:11 Photo ID: 8458877 VIRIN: 240607-F-WJ136-1005 Resolution: 5148x3425 Size: 2.21 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 586th Flight Test Squadron change of command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.