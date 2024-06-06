Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    586th Flight Test Squadron change of command [Image 2 of 4]

    586th Flight Test Squadron change of command

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sean Siddiqui, right, relinquishes command of the 586th Flight Test Squadron to U.S. Air Force Col. Karl Seekamp, 704th Test Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 7, 2024. Siqqidqui was the commander of the 586th FLTS from July 2022 to June 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Holloman AFB
    change of command
    586th Flight Test Squadron
    586th FLTS

