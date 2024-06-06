Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Past to Present: A V Corps Soldier’s Journey to Normandy [Image 2 of 4]

    From Past to Present: A V Corps Soldier’s Journey to Normandy

    FRANCE

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Crystal Lemin, a master driver assigned to V Corps, shares a photo of her great-great cousin with Mr. John Wardell at the Overlord Museum in Normandy, France, June 7, 2024. Wardell recounts his memories from World War II, connecting with Lemin over their shared history. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Janathon Bryson)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 13:09
    TAGS

    Normandy
    Rangers
    V Corps
    D-Day
    Sgt. Lemin
    Mr. Wardel

