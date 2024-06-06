Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Past to Present: A V Corps Soldier’s Journey to Normandy [Image 3 of 4]

    From Past to Present: A V Corps Soldier’s Journey to Normandy

    FRANCE

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Crystal Lemin, a master driver assigned to V Corps, above, and Mr. John Wardell pose together at the Overlord Museum in Normandy, France, June 7, 2024. Wardell, who served in the same battalion as Sgt. Lemin's great-great cousin, Master Sgt. Robert N. Lemin, is the last living soldier from the 2nd Ranger Battalion and is 104 years old. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Janathon Bryson)

    Normandy
    Rangers
    V Corps
    D-Day
    Sgt. Lemin
    Mr. Wardel

