U.S. Army Sgt. Crystal Lemin, a master driver assigned to V Corps, above, and Mr. John Wardell pose together at the Overlord Museum in Normandy, France, June 7, 2024. Wardell, who served in the same battalion as Sgt. Lemin's great-great cousin, Master Sgt. Robert N. Lemin, is the last living soldier from the 2nd Ranger Battalion and is 104 years old. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Janathon Bryson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 13:09 Photo ID: 8458271 VIRIN: 240607-A-YE304-2140 Resolution: 1638x2048 Size: 554.08 KB Location: FR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Past to Present: A V Corps Soldier’s Journey to Normandy [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.