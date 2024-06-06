U.S. Army Sgt. Crystal Lemin, a master driver assigned to V Corps, above, and Mr. John Wardell pose together at the Overlord Museum in Normandy, France, June 7, 2024. Wardell, who served in the same battalion as Sgt. Lemin's great-great cousin, Master Sgt. Robert N. Lemin, is the last living soldier from the 2nd Ranger Battalion and is 104 years old. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Janathon Bryson)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 13:09
|Photo ID:
|8458271
|VIRIN:
|240607-A-YE304-2140
|Resolution:
|1638x2048
|Size:
|554.08 KB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Past to Present: A V Corps Soldier’s Journey to Normandy [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT