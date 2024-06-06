From Past to Present: A V Corps Soldier’s Journey to Normandy

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Every year on June 6th, the United States and its NATO partners commemorate the sacrifice, bravery, and honor of those who participated in one of the most extensive amphibious operations in military history. For U.S. Army Sgt. Crystal Lemin, a master driver assigned to V Corps, this day holds even deeper significance. Hand-picked to attend the 80th D-Day anniversary in Normandy, France, Sgt. Lemin's personal connection to D-Day profoundly influences her family's past and continues to shape their future.



On June 6th, 1944, fortified Axis forces were stunned as 160,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy. This pivotal event in World War II, known as D-Day, still resonates with stories of courage and sacrifice. Sgt. Lemin's great-great cousin, Master Sgt. Robert N. Lemin, served in the renowned 2nd Ranger Battalion, after enlisting in 1943, under Lt. Col. James E. Rudder. On D-Day, Lt. Col. Rudder led Companies Delta, Echo, and Foxtrot in the assault on Pointe du Hoc to neutralize formidable German coastal artillery. Due to strong currents, they landed later than planned and faced fierce resistance. Amidst the chaos, Master Sgt. Lemin was tragically struck down by sniper fire while leading his soldiers.



However, Sgt. Lemin's journey to Normandy is more than a pilgrimage; it is a testament to her family's enduring connection to history. Her brother, Shannon Lemin, an avid historian, has spent years researching their great-great cousin’s courageous service. His dedication has instilled in Sgt. Lemin a deep sense of pride and respect for their shared heritage.



“When my sister Sgt. Crystal Lemin informed me that she would go to Normandy and participate in the 80th anniversary of the D-Day celebration, I felt immense pride for her and, to be honest, a bit of jealousy,” stated Shannon Lemin.



This deep-rooted pride is a common theme in the Lemin family, evident in their dedication to honoring their ancestors and preserving their legacy.



“It gives me a sense of pride. I am going to be the second Lemin over there on those beaches,” said Sgt. Lemin during an interview weeks before her departure for Normandy.



For Sgt. Lemin, this opportunity is not only a chance to learn about her family’s past but also to walk in the footsteps of her ancestor as a leader.



“They have me going as the NCOIC leading the [V Corps Color Guard] troops to Normandy, and I feel like I am following in his footsteps. Maybe not to the same degree, but it makes me happy,” said Sgt. Lemin.



Nonetheless, Sgt. Lemin embodies the concept of using one’s past to dictate one's future. She invests this principle in her own life and in the lives of her children, instilling a sense of pride and honor. Her son, Christian Habich, has taken this deep family patriotism to heart and will commission from the University of Clemson U.S. Air Force ROTC as a pilot.



“I am going to be his first salute,” said Sgt. Lemin, smiling with joy. “I couldn’t be more proud.”



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew Hoffman, headquarters and headquarters battalion commander assigned to V Corps, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Nephoteria O’Meally, headquarters and headquarters battalion command sergeant major assigned to V Corps, hand-picked Sgt. Lemin for her leadership and work ethic. Hoffman noticed these qualities when she picked him up from the airport in Munich, Bavaria, earlier this year for a War Fighter exercise.



“[It’s] her day to day, it’s her work ethic, and her enthusiasm for what she does,” said Hoffman. “And also, there’s a little bit of selfishness associated with this that it inspires her to serve longer. The Army needs people like Sgt. Lemin. Young soldiers need an example like Sgt. Lemin, and my hope is that she gets kind of reblued motivation for service”



As Sgt. Lemin prepared for the commemorative events, she discovered that a veteran from the 2nd Ranger Battalion was also in attendance. After working through the logistics, she managed to find him at the Overlord Museum, in Normandy, France. Seated in a wheelchair, the 104-year-old veteran, Mr. John Wardell, the last living 2nd Ranger Battalion soldier, wore a navy-blue cap with the 2nd Ranger Battalion insignia prominently displayed on the front. Dressed in a dark jacket adorned with several insignia, including an American flag on his right shoulder and a commemorative patch for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.



Wardell's face bore the marks of time, with deep-set wrinkles and a weathered complexion that spoke of decades of life experiences.



Sgt. Lemin seized the opportunity to meet Wardell and the few living veterans in hopes to learn more about the battle that shaped their family's history. With a portrait of Master Sgt. Lemin in hand, a desire to connect with her family’s past, she approached Mr. Wardell. However, unfortunately Wardell did not recall Master Sgt. Lemin.



“He looked at the photo [portrait of Master Sgt Lemin] and said, ‘that’s a good-looking guy,’” said Sgt Lemin.



However, Sgt. Lemin took the opportunity to meet other Veterans. One Veteran, Pfc. Paul Priest shared about his experience of crossing the Ardennes Forest and the Rhine River. Sgt. Lemin intently listened to his stories of Nazi fighters running out of ammunition and resorting to wooden bullets.



“I had a 1st Armored Division (old Ironsides) patch [from a previous unit] in my pocket. I gave it to him, and his face lit up. He gave me a hug and was clutching onto the patch while he was wheeling through the museum reminiscing,” said Sgt. Lemin. “I actually started crying and there are a few reasons why. The first thought that went through my head is that [these Veterans] could [have] been Master Sgt. Robert Lemin who was coming through that door as an older person, but instead he is forever 35.”



The unexpected encounter brought Sgt. Lemin to tears, feeling an even closer connection to her family's history. The veteran’s stories provided new insights and a personal connection to the legacy she was there to honor.



80 years later after Master Sgt. Lemin was killed, the shifting sands and rhythm of the tide have washed away much of the invasion of June 6, 1944. Only the scars of bunkers and fading memories remain. As Sgt. Lemin stands on the very same beach where Master Sgt. Lemin gave his life, she honors and remembers his legacy.



“I sat there for a while just thinking about him and the short life he got to live,” said Sgt. Lemin after visiting Pointe du Hoc.



As the evening sun sets on the English Channel, casting a warm glow on the Normandy American Cemetery, where the headstones are adorned with American and French flags, gently blowing in the evening breeze, and the commemorations draw to a close, Sgt. Lemin returns home with a renewed appreciation for the sacrifices made on D-Day. Her journey to Normandy has been more than a rare opportunity; it has deepened her connection to her family's history and provided new insights into her own service. Walking in the footsteps of her great-great cousin, Master Sgt. Robert N. Lemin, has not only honored his legacy but also reinforced the values of bravery and sacrifice that define her military career.



Reflecting on her experience, Sgt. Lemin acknowledges the personal significance of the historic day. "These were individual people," she says. "We look at the war and D-Day as a whole, but these were someone's sons, someone's brothers—they belonged to somebody. History always repeats itself, and we can learn a lot from these men and their bravery."



Through her journey, Sgt. Lemin has strengthened the enduring connection between her family's past and their future, instilling a sense of pride and honor that will guide her and her children for years to come. As she prepares to offer her first salute to her son, Sgt. Lemin embodies the spirit of dedication and leadership that continues to inspire the next generation. Her story is a powerful reminder that the legacy of those who fought on D-Day lives on, not just in history books, but in the hearts and actions of their descendants.



