From Past to Present: A V Corps Soldier’s Journey to Normandy

Sgt. Crystal Lemin, Mr. John Wardell pose together at the Overlord Museum in Normandy, France, June 7, 2024. Wardell, 104 years old, reflects on his service in the 2nd Ranger Battalion, where he fought alongside Sgt. Lemin's great-great cousin, Master Sgt. Robert N. Lemin. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Janathon Bryson)

