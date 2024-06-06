Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Past to Present: A V Corps Soldier’s Journey to Normandy [Image 1 of 3]

    From Past to Present: A V Corps Soldier’s Journey to Normandy

    FRANCE

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    Sgt. Crystal Lemin, Mr. John Wardell pose together at the Overlord Museum in Normandy, France, June 7, 2024. Wardell, 104 years old, reflects on his service in the 2nd Ranger Battalion, where he fought alongside Sgt. Lemin's great-great cousin, Master Sgt. Robert N. Lemin. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Janathon Bryson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 13:09
    TAGS

    heritage
    legacy
    Ranger
    history
    VCORPS
    DDay80

