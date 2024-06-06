Portland Fleet Week Sip to Shore Reception

Royal Canadian Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Terry Thomas and Petty Officer 1st Class Adrian Jack speak with Paul Davis, Director for the Portland Rose Festival and Victoria Davis during a Sip to Shore Reception for Portland Fleet Week June 6, 2024. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Ontiveros)

