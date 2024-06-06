Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Portland Fleet Week Sip to Shore Reception [Image 1 of 5]

    Portland Fleet Week Sip to Shore Reception

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Seaman Justin Ontiveros 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Matthew Krempel, commanding officer of Recruiting Station Portland and Sgt. Maj. Beau Rogers speak with Brittany Stanley during a Sip to Shore Reception for Portland Fleet Week June 6, 2024. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Ontiveros)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portland Fleet Week Sip to Shore Reception [Image 5 of 5], by SN Justin Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    Portland Fleet Week
    PFW

