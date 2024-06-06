Portland Fleet Week Sip to Shore Reception

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Nicholas Tilbrook, Commander of Submarine Group Nine, speaks with civillians during a Sip to Shore Reception for Portland Fleet Week June 6, 2024. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Ontiveros)

