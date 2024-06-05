U.S. Army South Commanding General Maj. Gen. William L. Thigpen greets Brazilian Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Maj. Gen. Marcos Américo Vieira Pessoa for the 40th Annual U.S.-Brazil Army Staff talks, June 5, 2024 at U.S. Army South Headquarters, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The U.S. Army Staff Talks program serves as a bilateral forum for strategic-level discussion between respective armies to develop professional partnerships and increase interaction between partner nation armies.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 22:25 Photo ID: 8456575 VIRIN: 240606-A-JY808-2139 Resolution: 5810x3873 Size: 902.44 KB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army South hosts the Brazilian Army delegation for the 40th annual bilateral staff talks [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Carlie Stonebraker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.