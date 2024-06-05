Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army South hosts the Brazilian Army delegation for the 40th annual bilateral staff talks [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Army South hosts the Brazilian Army delegation for the 40th annual bilateral staff talks

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carlie Stonebraker 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army South Commanding General Maj. Gen. William L. Thigpen greets Brazilian Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Maj. Gen. Marcos Américo Vieira Pessoa for the 40th Annual U.S.-Brazil Army Staff talks, June 5, 2024 at U.S. Army South Headquarters, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The U.S. Army Staff Talks program serves as a bilateral forum for strategic-level discussion between respective armies to develop professional partnerships and increase interaction between partner nation armies.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 22:25
    Photo ID: 8456575
    VIRIN: 240606-A-JY808-2139
    Resolution: 5810x3873
    Size: 902.44 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    ARSOUTH
    continuous transformation
    agreed to action
    Brazil Staff Talks

