U.S. Army South hosts the Brazilian Army delegation for the 40th annual bilateral staff talks

Photo By Staff Sgt. Carlie Stonebraker | From left, Brazilian Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Maj. Gen. Marcos...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Carlie Stonebraker | From left, Brazilian Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Maj. Gen. Marcos Americos Vieira Pessoa, and U.S. Army South Commanding General Maj. Gen. Wiliam L. Thigpen celebrate the signing of 79 agreed-to actions during the 40th annual U.S.-Brazil Army Staff talks, June 5, 2024 at U.S. Army South Headquarters, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The U.S. Army Staff Talks program serves as a bilateral forum for strategic-level discussion between respective armies to develop professional partnerships and increase interaction between partner nation armies. see less | View Image Page

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Army South hosted the 40th annual Brazil-U.S. Army Staff Talks where U.S. and Brazilian leaders assembled to reaffirm their 200-year partnership and increase interoperability in the region. This working group successfully reviewed and developed 79 agreed-to-actions that outline future engagements geared towards building interoperability, partnerships, and collaboration on operational and transformational challenges, on June 4-6, at U.S. Army South Headquarters, Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



The U.S. Army conducts the Staff Talks program at the general officer level to reaffirm and sustain relationships and identify areas for continued cooperation.



Maj. Gen. William Thigpen, U.S. Army South commanding general, expressed appreciation to the Brazilian Armed Forces leaders, highlighting the celebration of 200 years of diplomatic relations and the 80th anniversary of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force’s creation.



“As our armies continue to cooperate to ensure regional security, they also serve as an example to other nations of how successful partnerships between strong democratic nations are formed,” said Thigpen.



Maj. Gen. Everton Pacheco Da Silva, Brazilian Armed Forces military attaché for the U.S., provided an in-depth capabilities brief of the Brazilian Armed Forces focused interests, progress in transformation and the structure of the Brazilian Armed Forces.



The Brazilian Army and U.S. Army South continue to look for opportunities to further a holistic cyber defense in the western hemisphere.



Everton highlighted that continuous improvement, strategic leadership, organizational culture, and strengthening regional alliances allow the Brazilian Army to overcome challenges.



Both armies are always looking for opportunities to expand collaboration and further improve cyber defense maturity and interoperability in the western hemisphere.



“This working group is important to me because this will enhance our relationship and maintain partnerships,” said Everton. “The better we know each other, the better we understand each other and the better our relationship will be,” he said.



U.S. Army South Staff Talks are a critical element of the Headquarters Department of the Army-level Security Cooperation program conducted in support of the Department of the Army and Geographical Combatant Command security cooperation objectives. Next year's staff talk will take place in Brasilia, Brazil.



“The Brazilian and U.S. Army’s relationship is extremely important, and I think it is as strong as it has ever been,” said Thigpen, underscoring the 200 years of diplomacy between the U.S. and Brazil, 79 agreed to actions, 40 years of bilateral army-to-army staff talks, two Southern Vanguard and PANAMAX exercises, and two Joint Readiness Training Center rotations.



“These bilateral staff talks not only represent the profound friendship and strong partnership between the U.S. and Brazil, but have also increased the readiness and interoperability of our armies” said Maj. Eric Torrescarcovich, the Political-Military Affairs Desk Officer for the Security Cooperation Division, U.S. Army South.