Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army South hosts the Brazilian Army delegation for the 40th annual bilateral staff talks [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Army South hosts the Brazilian Army delegation for the 40th annual bilateral staff talks

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carlie Stonebraker 

    U.S. Army South

    From left, Brazilian Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Maj. Gen. Marcos Americos Vieira Pessoa, and U.S. Army South Commanding General Maj. Gen. Wiliam L. Thigpen celebrate the signing of 79 agreed-to actions during the 40th annual U.S.-Brazil Army Staff talks, June 5, 2024 at U.S. Army South Headquarters, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The U.S. Army Staff Talks program serves as a bilateral forum for strategic-level discussion between respective armies to develop professional partnerships and increase interaction between partner nation armies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 22:25
    Photo ID: 8456573
    VIRIN: 240606-A-JY808-2137
    Resolution: 4521x3014
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army South hosts the Brazilian Army delegation for the 40th annual bilateral staff talks [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Carlie Stonebraker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army South hosts the Brazilian Army delegation for the 40th annual bilateral staff talks
    U.S. Army South hosts the Brazilian Army delegation for the 40th annual bilateral staff talks
    U.S. Army South hosts the Brazilian Army delegation for the 40th annual bilateral staff talks
    U.S. Army South hosts the Brazilian Army delegation for the 40th annual bilateral staff talks
    U.S. Army South hosts the Brazilian Army delegation for the 40th annual bilateral staff talks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army South hosts the Brazilian Army delegation for the 40th annual bilateral staff talks

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARSOUTH
    continuous transformation
    agreed to action
    Brazil Staff Talks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT