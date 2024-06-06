U.S. Army South hosts the Brazilian Army delegation for the 40th annual bilateral staff talks

From left, Brazilian Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Maj. Gen. Marcos Americos Vieira Pessoa, and U.S. Army South Commanding General Maj. Gen. Wiliam L. Thigpen celebrate the signing of 79 agreed-to actions during the 40th annual U.S.-Brazil Army Staff talks, June 5, 2024 at U.S. Army South Headquarters, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The U.S. Army Staff Talks program serves as a bilateral forum for strategic-level discussion between respective armies to develop professional partnerships and increase interaction between partner nation armies.

