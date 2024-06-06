Brazilian army, Maj. Gen. Everton Pacheco Da Silva, Brazilian Armed Forces military attaché conducts a presentation to discuss capabilities and ways to reaffirm partnership and interoperability capabilities on June 5, 2024 at U.S. Army South Headquarters, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The U.S. Army Staff Talks program serves as a bilateral forum for strategic-level discussion between respective armies to develop professional partnerships and increase interaction between partner nation armies.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 22:25 Photo ID: 8456571 VIRIN: 240606-A-JY808-2136 Resolution: 6135x4090 Size: 1.72 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army South hosts the Brazilian Army delegation for the 40th annual bilateral staff talks [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Carlie Stonebraker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.