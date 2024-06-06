U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Lindsay Mathwick, left, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and commander of troops aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), gifts Malaysian Army Lt. Gen. Muhammad Fauzi, deputy chief of the Malaysian Army, a 15th MEU plaque as a token of appreciation following the Tiger Strike 24 closing ceremony at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 5, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 22:18 Photo ID: 8456557 VIRIN: 240605-M-HP224-2269 Resolution: 7739x5162 Size: 4.16 MB Location: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY Hometown: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tiger Strike 24: Closing Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.