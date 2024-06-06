U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Malaysian soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), stand in formation during the Tiger Strike 24 closing ceremony at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 5, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 Location: KUALA TERENGGANU, MY