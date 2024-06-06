U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Malaysian soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (Para), pose for a photo following the Tiger Strike 24 closing ceremony at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 5, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
