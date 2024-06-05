Malaysian Army Lt. Gen. Muhammad Fauzi, deputy chief of the Malaysian Army, removes a ceremonial band from U.S. Marine Corps Capt. James Myles, company commander of Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during the Tiger Strike 24 closing ceremony at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, June 5, 2024. Tiger Strike is a bilateral exercise between U.S. and Malaysia armed forces designed to enhance communication and build combat readiness through combined amphibious operations and subject matter expert exchanges in support of a shared vision for security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

