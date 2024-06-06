Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Del Toro Attends D-Day Commemoration at Utah Beach [Image 8 of 8]

    SECNAV Del Toro Attends D-Day Commemoration at Utah Beach

    UTAH BEACH, FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    UTAH BEACH, France (June 06, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro receives a tour of Utah Beach on the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Amphibious landings at Utah were undertaken by United States Army troops, with sea transport, mine sweeping, and a naval bombardment force provided by the United States Navy and Coast Guard as well as elements from the British, Dutch and other Allied navies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Jared Mancuso)

