UTAH BEACH, France (June 06, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro attends a ceremony at Utah Beach on the 80th anniversary of D-Day. This ceremony commemorates the memory of all the service members who fought at Utah Beach in June 1944. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Jared Mancuso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 17:50 Photo ID: 8455879 VIRIN: 240606-N-LY692-2262 Resolution: 5790x4343 Size: 1.66 MB Location: UTAH BEACH, FR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECNAV Del Toro Attends D-Day Commemoration at Utah Beach [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.