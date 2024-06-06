SECNAV Del Toro Attends D-Day Commemoration at Utah Beach

UTAH BEACH, France (June 06, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro attends a ceremony at Utah Beach on the 80th anniversary of D-Day. This ceremony commemorates the memory of all the service members who fought at Utah Beach in June 1944. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Jared Mancuso)
