Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECNAV Del Toro Attends D-Day Commemoration at Utah Beach [Image 7 of 8]

    SECNAV Del Toro Attends D-Day Commemoration at Utah Beach

    UTAH BEACH, FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    UTAH BEACH, France (June 06, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro attends a ceremony at Utah Beach on the 80th anniversary of D-Day. This ceremony commemorates the memory of all the service members who fought at Utah Beach in June 1944.  (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Jared Mancuso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 17:50
    Photo ID: 8455880
    VIRIN: 240606-N-LY692-2281
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: UTAH BEACH, FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Del Toro Attends D-Day Commemoration at Utah Beach [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECNAV Del Toro Attends D-Day Commemoration at Utah Beach
    SECNAV Del Toro Attends D-Day Commemoration at Utah Beach
    SECNAV Del Toro Attends D-Day Commemoration at Utah Beach
    SECNAV Del Toro Attends D-Day Commemoration at Utah Beach
    SECNAV Del Toro Attends D-Day Commemoration at Utah Beach
    SECNAV Del Toro Attends D-Day Commemoration at Utah Beach
    SECNAV Del Toro Attends D-Day Commemoration at Utah Beach
    SECNAV Del Toro Attends D-Day Commemoration at Utah Beach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    France
    Normandy
    Navy
    SECNAV
    Utah Beach
    D-Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT