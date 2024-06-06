Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walter Reed physicians earn research awards [Image 4 of 4]

    Walter Reed physicians earn research awards

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Dr. Jordyn Tumas and her team earned first place in the laboratory fellows and staff category for their research focused on prognostic biomarker validation in high-grade serous carcinoma with ovarian tumor tissue analysis, presented during Walter Reed's Department of Research Program's Research and Innovation Month symposium competition held on May 6. She then presented the work during the Navy-wide competition on May 17, claiming first place in the Approved Basic Science conducted under the jurisdiction of the CID Staff category.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 17:08
    Photo ID: 8455832
    VIRIN: 240606-D-AB123-1003
    Resolution: 469x655
    Size: 68.61 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed physicians earn research awards [Image 4 of 4], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Walter Reed physicians earn research awards
    Walter Reed physicians earn research awards
    Walter Reed physicians earn research awards
    Walter Reed physicians earn research awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Walter Reed physicians earn research awards

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Walter Reed
    medical research
    Research and Innovation Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT