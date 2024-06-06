Walter Reed physicians earn research awards

Dr. Jordyn Tumas and her team earned first place in the laboratory fellows and staff category for their research focused on prognostic biomarker validation in high-grade serous carcinoma with ovarian tumor tissue analysis, presented during Walter Reed's Department of Research Program's Research and Innovation Month symposium competition held on May 6. She then presented the work during the Navy-wide competition on May 17, claiming first place in the Approved Basic Science conducted under the jurisdiction of the CID Staff category.

