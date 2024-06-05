Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed physicians earn research awards

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Navy Lt. (Dr.) Richard Lee earned first place in the laboratory interns and residents category, presenting his team’s work focused on trends in the strength of various quadriceps tendon graft sizes, a biomechanics study, which he presented during the Walter Reed Department of Research Program's symposium competitions May 6, 2024. Lee then competed in the Navy-wide competition on May 17, earning first place in the Approved Basic Science conducted under the jurisdiction of the Clinical Investigation Departments (CID) Trainee category.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 17:08
    This work, Walter Reed physicians earn research awards [Image 4 of 4], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Walter Reed
    medical research
    Research and Innovation Month

