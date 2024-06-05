Walter Reed physicians earn research awards

Navy Lt. (Dr.) Richard Lee earned first place in the laboratory interns and residents category, presenting his team’s work focused on trends in the strength of various quadriceps tendon graft sizes, a biomechanics study, which he presented during the Walter Reed Department of Research Program's symposium competitions May 6, 2024. Lee then competed in the Navy-wide competition on May 17, earning first place in the Approved Basic Science conducted under the jurisdiction of the Clinical Investigation Departments (CID) Trainee category.
