    Walter Reed physicians earn research awards [Image 1 of 4]

    Walter Reed physicians earn research awards

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Air Force Capt. (Dr.) Marianna Caballero earned first place in the Paul Florentino Patient and Family-Centered Care and Performance, Quality Improvement poster competitions during the Walter Reed Department of Research Program's annual poster competitions held May 1-2, 2024.

