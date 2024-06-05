Air Force Capt. (Dr.) Marianna Caballero earned first place in the Paul Florentino Patient and Family-Centered Care and Performance, Quality Improvement poster competitions during the Walter Reed Department of Research Program's annual poster competitions held May 1-2, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 17:08 Photo ID: 8455829 VIRIN: 240606-D-AB123-1000 Resolution: 2643x3276 Size: 1.43 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walter Reed physicians earn research awards [Image 4 of 4], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.