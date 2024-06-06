Army Maj. (Dr.) Christopher Stark and his team researched maternal and fetal health risks among female military aviation officers. They earned first place in the clinical fellows and staff category in Walter Reed's Department of Research Program's symposium competition held May 6 during its Research and Innovation Month events. Stark’s team then continued its success, placing first in the Navy-wide competition in the “Approved Clinical Research conducted under the jurisdiction of the CID Staff” category, held on May 17. Stark’s team also placed first in the BKA Clinical category.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 17:08
|Photo ID:
|8455831
|VIRIN:
|240606-D-AB123-1002
|Resolution:
|551x901
|Size:
|97.16 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed physicians earn research awards [Image 4 of 4], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walter Reed physicians earn research awards
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT