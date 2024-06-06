Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed physicians earn research awards [Image 3 of 4]

    Walter Reed physicians earn research awards

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Army Maj. (Dr.) Christopher Stark and his team researched maternal and fetal health risks among female military aviation officers. They earned first place in the clinical fellows and staff category in Walter Reed's Department of Research Program's symposium competition held May 6 during its Research and Innovation Month events. Stark’s team then continued its success, placing first in the Navy-wide competition in the “Approved Clinical Research conducted under the jurisdiction of the CID Staff” category, held on May 17. Stark’s team also placed first in the BKA Clinical category.

