    Greenham Tower D-Day Service [Image 9 of 12]

    Greenham Tower D-Day Service

    ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    A choir sings the United Kingdom National Anthem during a D-Day ceremony at the Greenham Tower Memorial, England, June 6, 2024. The service commemorates the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings when allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy, France conducting the largest land, air and sea invasion in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Adam Enbal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 12:32
    Photo ID: 8455055
    VIRIN: 240606-F-QN763-1082
    Resolution: 5750x3826
    Size: 11.56 MB
    Location: ENGLAND, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Greenham Tower D-Day Service [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    England
    WWII
    D-Day
    invasion
    1944
    Greenham Tower

