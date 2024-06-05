Greenham Tower D-Day Service

Mary M. Cholwill, 100-year-old war veteran, attends the Greenham Tower Memorial, England, June 6, 2024. Cholwill served in the 2nd Search Light Regiment. She coordinated artillery against enemy aircrafts during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Adam Enbal)

