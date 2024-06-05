War memorabilia is scattered around at the Greenham Tower Memorial, England, June 6, 2024. The service commemorates the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings when allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy, France conducting the largest land, air and sea invasion in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Adam Enbal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 12:32 Photo ID: 8455048 VIRIN: 240606-F-QN763-1168 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.99 MB Location: ENGLAND, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Greenham Tower D-Day Service [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.