Pathfinders salute during a D-Day ceremony at the Greenham Tower Memorial, England, June 6, 2024. The service commemorates the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings when allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy, France conducting the largest land, air and sea invasion in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 12:32
|Photo ID:
|8455052
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-QN763-1124
|Resolution:
|5228x3478
|Size:
|9.57 MB
|Location:
|ENGLAND, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Greenham Tower D-Day Service [Image 12 of 12], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
