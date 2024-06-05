U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, looks out the window of a CH-47 Chinook on route to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 4, 2024. The CH-47 Chinook plays a vital role to JBLE mission by being used for transportation, search and rescue missions, and aerial firefighting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 08:49
|Photo ID:
|8454518
|VIRIN:
|240604-F-ES095-1004
|Resolution:
|5072x3734
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour at JBLE [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS
