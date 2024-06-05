Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour at JBLE

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, looks out the window of a CH-47 Chinook on route to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 4, 2024. The CH-47 Chinook plays a vital role to JBLE mission by being used for transportation, search and rescue missions, and aerial firefighting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US