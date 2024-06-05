Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour at JBLE [Image 2 of 4]

    Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour at JBLE

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, left, is greeted by Chief Master Sgt. Vincent Brass, 633d Medical Group senior enlisted leader, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 4, 2024. Lyons visited various JBLE agencies to see how the partnership between the Air Force and Army provide a greater strategic advantage to higher Department of Defense priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 08:49
    Photo ID: 8454516
    VIRIN: 240604-F-ES095-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour at JBLE [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour at JBLE
    Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour at JBLE
    Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour at JBLE
    Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour at JBLE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maj Gen Lyons
    Numbered Air Force
    15th Air Force
    Fifteenth Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT