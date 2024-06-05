Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour at JBLE

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, left, is greeted by Chief Master Sgt. Vincent Brass, 633d Medical Group senior enlisted leader, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 4, 2024. Lyons visited various JBLE agencies to see how the partnership between the Air Force and Army provide a greater strategic advantage to higher Department of Defense priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

