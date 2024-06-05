U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, performs tactical combat casualty care on a simulated patient alongside Maj. John Gregory, Fifteenth Air Force commander's executive, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 4, 2024. Lyons visited the 633d Medical Group where he volunteered to provide care on a simulated injured patient, gaining hands-on insight into how the JBLE MDG further enhances training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 08:49
|Photo ID:
|8454517
|VIRIN:
|240604-F-ES095-1003
|Resolution:
|5011x3385
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour at JBLE [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
