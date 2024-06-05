Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour at JBLE [Image 3 of 4]

    Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour at JBLE

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, performs tactical combat casualty care on a simulated patient alongside Maj. John Gregory, Fifteenth Air Force commander's executive, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 4, 2024. Lyons visited the 633d Medical Group where he volunteered to provide care on a simulated injured patient, gaining hands-on insight into how the JBLE MDG further enhances training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

