U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, performs tactical combat casualty care on a simulated patient alongside Maj. John Gregory, Fifteenth Air Force commander's executive, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 4, 2024. Lyons visited the 633d Medical Group where he volunteered to provide care on a simulated injured patient, gaining hands-on insight into how the JBLE MDG further enhances training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 08:49 Photo ID: 8454517 VIRIN: 240604-F-ES095-1003 Resolution: 5011x3385 Size: 1.81 MB Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strengthening Ties: Fifteenth AF Command tour at JBLE [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.