USS Montgomery Arrives For Portland Fleet Week

Kris McElwee and Doug Pyle watch as the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) arrives for the annual Rose Festival during Portland Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 5, 2024. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazda)

