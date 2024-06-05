Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8), transits under Portland's Broadway Bridge for the annual Rose Festival during Portland Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 5, 2024. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazda)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 00:23
|Photo ID:
|8453831
|VIRIN:
|240605-N-DK460-1014
|Resolution:
|2586x3607
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Montgomery Arrives For Portland Fleet Week [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Gwendelyn Ohrazda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
