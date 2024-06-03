Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Montgomery Arrives For Portland Fleet Week [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Montgomery Arrives For Portland Fleet Week

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gwendelyn Ohrazda 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    The Stoerts-Barrett family waves as the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) arrives for the annual Rose Festival during Portland Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 5, 2024. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazda)

    USS Montgomery Arrives For Portland Fleet Week
    Navy
    Portland
    Portland Fleet Week
    Rose Fest

