WAANG Fury Exercise

Airmen from the 141st Air Refueling Wing run to a KC-135 Stratotanker during a simulated alert response at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 1, 2024. Washington Air National Guard members practiced readiness in the case of a national emergency, during exercise WAANG Fury. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser)

