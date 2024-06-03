WAANG Fury Exercise

The crew of a KC-135 Stratotanker start up the engines of their jet during a simulated alert response at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 1, 2024. The tail of the KC-135 was painted to commemorate 100 years of flight for the Washington Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser)

Date Taken: 05.31.2024