The crew of a KC-135 Stratotanker start up the engines of their jet during a simulated alert response at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 1, 2024. The tail of the KC-135 was painted to commemorate 100 years of flight for the Washington Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 20:29
|Photo ID:
|8453417
|VIRIN:
|240601-Z-WB681-1006
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|283.55 KB
|Location:
|SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WAANG Fury Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT