Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WAANG Fury Exercise [Image 5 of 7]

    WAANG Fury Exercise

    SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen from the 141st Air Refueling Wing run during a simulated alert response at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 1, 2024. Exercise WAANG Fury is a Washington Air National Guard exercise geared towards evaluating national emergency response efficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 20:27
    Photo ID: 8453430
    VIRIN: 240601-Z-WB681-1001
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 416.9 KB
    Location: SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WAANG Fury Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WAANG Fury Exercise
    WAANG Fury Exercise
    WAANG Fury Exercise
    WAANG Fury Exercise
    WAANG Fury Exercise
    WAANG Fury
    WAANG Fury

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Routine

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT