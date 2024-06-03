Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WAANG Fury [Image 7 of 7]

    WAANG Fury

    SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    141st Security Forces Squadron Airmen stand guard on the flightline during exercise WAANG Fury at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 1, 2024. Exercise WAANG Fury is a Washington Air National Guard exercise geared towards evaluating national emergency response efficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 20:26
    Photo ID: 8453432
    VIRIN: 240601-Z-WB681-1007
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 371.07 KB
    Location: SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WAANG Fury [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

