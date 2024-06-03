141st Security Forces Squadron Airmen stand guard on the flightline during exercise WAANG Fury at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 1, 2024. Exercise WAANG Fury is a Washington Air National Guard exercise geared towards evaluating national emergency response efficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser)

