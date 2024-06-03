Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Richardson Visits Colombia [Image 5 of 6]

    Gen. Richardson Visits Colombia

    COLOMBIA

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez 

    U.S. Southern Command

    TOLEMAIDA AIR BASE, Colombia (May 30, 2024) U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, the commander of U.S. Southern Command, Gen. Helder Giraldo, the Commander of the Colombian Military Forces, and Unidad Nacional para la Gestión del Riesgo de Desastres (UNGRD) Director General Carlos Carrillo engage with media following a humanitarian aid donation ceremony in Tolemaida, Colombia. The U.S. donated 10 rapidly employable and recoverable emergency response bridges to UNGRD that will be prepositioned throughout the nation to enable access and aid delivery during a disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 13:24
    Photo ID: 8452443
    VIRIN: 240530-F-KR213-1006
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 19.28 MB
    Location: CO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Richardson Visits Colombia [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Christopher Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gen. Richardson Visits Colombia
    Gen. Richardson Visits Colombia
    Gen. Richardson Visits Colombia
    Gen. Richardson Visits Colombia
    Gen. Richardson Visits Colombia
    Gen. Richardson Visits Colombia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partnerships
    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)
    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)
    U.S. Southern Command
    Republic of Colombia (Colombia)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT