Gen. Richardson Visits Colombia

TOLEMAIDA AIR BASE, Colombia (May 30, 2024) U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, the commander of U.S. Southern Command, speaks with Unidad Nacional para la Gestión del Riesgo de Desastres (UNGRD) Director General Carlos Carrillo in Tolemaida, Colombia, after a humanitarian aid donation ceremony. Richardson attended the ceremony to recognize a donation by the U.S. to UNGRD of 10 rapidly employable and recoverable emergency response bridges that will be prepositioned throughout the nation to enable access and aid delivery during a disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez)

