Gen. Richardson Visits Colombia

TOLEMAIDA AIR BASE, Colombia (May 30, 2024) U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, the commander of U.S. Southern Command, receives the Order of Boyaca, the highest peacetime decoration of Colombia, from Gen. Helder Giraldo, the Commander of the Colombian Military Forces, in Tolemaida, Colombia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez)

