TOLEMAIDA AIR BASE, Colombia (May 30, 2024) U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, the commander of U.S. Southern Command, joined Gen. Helder Giraldo, the Commander of the Colombian Military Forces, and Unidad Nacional para la Gestión del Riesgo de Desastres (UNGRD) Director General Carlos Carrillo, in Tolemaida, Colombia, for a ceremony to recognize a humanitarian aid donation. The U.S. donated 10 rapidly employable and recoverable emergency response bridges to UNGRD that will be prepositioned throughout the nation to enable access and aid delivery during a disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 13:24 Photo ID: 8452444 VIRIN: 240530-F-KR213-1001 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 15.35 MB Location: CO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Richardson Visits Colombia [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Christopher Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.