    20th Bomb Squadron Routine Training Mission May 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    20th Bomb Squadron Routine Training Mission May 2024

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 434th Air Refueling Wing refuels a B-52H Stratofortress from the 20th Bomb Squadron over Texas during a training sortie May 22, 2024. Multiple pilots practiced steadying the B-52 during the refueling process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 13:29
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
