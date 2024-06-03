20th Bomb Squadron Routine Training Mission May 2024

A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 434th Air Refueling Wing refuels a B-52H Stratofortress from the 20th Bomb Squadron over Texas during a training sortie May 22, 2024. Multiple pilots practiced steadying the B-52 during the refueling process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

