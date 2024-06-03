Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Bomb Squadron Routine Training Mission May 2024 [Image 3 of 5]

    20th Bomb Squadron Routine Training Mission May 2024

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Capt. Mitchell George, 20th Bomb Squadron aircraft commander, talks to Capt. Jay Borland, 20th Bomb Squadron instructor pilot, before flying at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 22, 2024. The flight lasted five and a half hours, taking a route through Texas before returning to Louisiana. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

    This work, 20th Bomb Squadron Routine Training Mission May 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    refueling
    Louisiana
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    training mission
    2nd Bomb Wing
    20th Bomb Squadron

