20th Bomb Squadron Routine Training Mission May 2024

Capt. Mitchell George, 20th Bomb Squadron aircraft commander, talks to Capt. Jay Borland, 20th Bomb Squadron instructor pilot, before flying at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., May 22, 2024. The flight lasted five and a half hours, taking a route through Texas before returning to Louisiana. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

