20th Bomb Squadron Routine Training Mission May 2024

Capt. Jay Borland, 20th Bomb Squadron instructor pilot, pilots a B-52H Stratofortress after taking off May 22, 2024 from Barksdale Air Force Base La. This was during a training sortie where crew members practiced refueling the B-52. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US