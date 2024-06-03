Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Bomb Squadron Routine Training Mission May 2024 [Image 4 of 5]

    20th Bomb Squadron Routine Training Mission May 2024

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Capt. Jay Borland, 20th Bomb Squadron instructor pilot, pilots a B-52H Stratofortress after taking off May 22, 2024 from Barksdale Air Force Base La. This was during a training sortie where crew members practiced refueling the B-52. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 13:29
    Photo ID: 8452403
    VIRIN: 240522-F-DY500-1056
    Resolution: 2733x1818
    Size: 256.57 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 20th Bomb Squadron Routine Training Mission May 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    refueling
    Louisiana
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    training mission
    2nd Bomb Wing
    20th Bomb Squadron

