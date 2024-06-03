SRF-JRMC Conducts Its First Singapore Detachment Change of Charge

The incoming Officer-In-Charge of U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore (SRF Det. Singapore), Cmdr. Elliott VonWeller, departs the unit’s first Change of Charge ceremony at Changi Naval Base on May 23, 2024, after taking responsibility. On Aug. 1, 2023, SRF Det. Singapore was established as a subordinate element under U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) after being a department within Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC) since July of 1992.

