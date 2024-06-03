SRF-JRMC Conducts Its First Singapore Detachment Change of Charge

240524-N-N0664-1018 - Outgoing Officer-In-Charge, Cmdr. David Armandt, reading his orders at the first ever U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Detachment Singapore (SRF Det. Singapore) Change of Charge ceremony. On Aug. 1, 2023, SRF Det. Singapore was established as a subordinate element under U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) after being a department within Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC) since July of 1992.



For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet.

